MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A local business is showing its resiliency by reopening after a fire destroyed its building and damaged all of its products.
The Paducah Olive Oil Company is one of four businesses impacted by the fire that ripped through Friendship Plaza on Aug. 5 by the intersection of North Friendship Road and Holt Road.
Nearly a month later, the store's management said it’s time to bounce back.
The doors to the old space — where the company first opened seven years ago — remain shut. Remnants of the fire are still there, serving as reminders of the damage done to Paducah Olive Oil Company.
But, the business has reopened a few doors down from that location.
“There's some good things and some bad things, but we've pretty much just been able to transition, get everything cleaned up. We're getting our new products in here,” Paducah Olive Oil Company Manager Angie Kline said.
Concord Fire Chief Bob McGowen said the fire department's investigation has determined what caused the fire.
“We believe that's where it actually started from, right above the Olive oil Company there, up in the attic,” McGowan said. “It would be a lightning strike that started the fire. And we also had a witness that was across the street that saw a lightning strike near on that building or just behind it.”
New products line the shelves of the store's new location, including olive oils, balsamic vinegars and pastas.
Kline said folks at the store want to maintain a spirit of resiliency as they move forward after the fire.
“If we just go back to what we were, that would be wonderful, because this community loves our store and we love our customers,” Kline said. “We are very blessed, 'cause this is a small town. People don't look at Paducah and think an olive oil company is going to thrive in Paducah. But we have.”
The fire also destroyed Vibrant Life Chiropractic, Barre Paducah and Lam Properties.
Barre Paducah is moving temporarily to Rooted Yoga and Community Center in Paducah, in announced on Facebook.
Paducah Olive Oil’s soft opening began Tuesday and continues until Thursday. More than 30 people attended Tuesday’s kickoff event.