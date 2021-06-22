PADUCAH– Chiffon Winston, a paraeducator who teaches Digital Literacy to first through fifth graders at McNabb Elementary in Paducah, was named the Educational Support Professional of the Year, presented by the Kentucky Education Association (KEA).
Winston is an Educational Support Professional (ESP), meaning she works with teachers on lesson plans, assists in classrooms with children requiring special needs, produces student learning objectives and works with small groups of individual students to reinforce skills and classroom lessons.
“Chiffon demonstrates her creativity when working with children and goes over and beyond her job requirements,” said Terrie White, a fourth-grade teacher at McNabb. “She has created hands-on activities that reteach learned skills to struggling students that not only reaches them academically, but emotionally as well. Chiffon has made it her top priority to build loving and respectful relationships with the children, and they know how much they mean to her. That bond makes them work harder.”
Winston is president of the Paducah Education Support Professionals Association, where her and other ESPs volunteer at daycare centers and the Local Boys and Girls Club. She graduated from Murray State in 2014 with a bachelor of Integrated Studies (Elementary Education) degre, in December 2021 Winston will graduate from Murray with a master’s in Art of Teaching.
“I advocate daily for public education, and I want to continue to improve it for our students, our communities and for every person who serves and works in the education community,” said Winston. “I try to be the type of leader I would want to follow.”
The annual award is presented to a Kentucky Education Support Professionals Association (KESPA) educator who exhibits excellence in five critical areas —professional practice, advocacy for the profession, attention to diversity, community engagement and leadership in professional development.