PADUCAH — The city of Paducah has hired outside help and reallocated staff to maintain Oak Grove Cemetery.
Danine Roberts-Robinson contacted Local 6, saying she's concerned about the upkeep of the 173-year-old, city-managed cemetery.
"When you bring your family members out here, this is their final resting place. You don't expect them to have tall grass over them," Robinson said. "To see these headstones dirty, see them broken, cracked, grass up over them, sinking in, is horrible."
Robinson said she has relatives buried at the cemetery, including a cousin, grandmother, aunt, and uncles. She said her family, as well as other families, have at times in the past, cut the grass around their loved ones' headstones themselves.
Robinson said she is particularly upset at the condition of some of the veterans' headstones, given that one of her uncles buried at the cemetery was a Vietnam veteran.
"You have headstones over there sunken down so far, you can't tell when they were in the military. You got some broke, you got them tilted, you got them falling over," said Robinson.
Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson said a combination of being short-staffed and the weather contributed to some areas falling behind on maintenance. Thompson said the city has a hiring freeze because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Thompson can't hire three additional seasonal workers, which equates to 120 hours of labor a week. Thompson said another staff member is not available because of a family illness, which means he's essentially down four workers.
Thompson said with only two staff members left to help maintain the cemetery, they brought over two substitutes from the Recreation division to help for a portion of each week. Thompson said the department has also brought in a company to help do one full cut of the cemetery.
"We hired a firm to assist us with this and we continue to supplement as much as we can, while keeping the other parks operational as well," said Thompson.
Thompson said the weather also played a role in upkeep falling behind.
"We were doing fine up until about the middle of June," said Thompson. "The weather had kind of stayed cool and the grass hadn't grown quite as fast. But recently, with recent rains and the hot weather, the grass has really grown."
Thompson said the Parks and Recreation Department continues working to catch up with the maintenance, and will consider getting outside help again if the need arises.
As for the damaged headstones, Thompson said the staff typically fixes those during the winter months, when they don't have to mow.
"We take care of those types of repairs when things have slowed down and staff can focus on those," Thompson said.
Robinson said the cemetery had overgrown grass in areas even before the pandemic. Thompson said it typically takes nine days for the staff to mow the entire cemetery, and it there is significant rain, that can cause the maintenance to fall behind.
A Paducah woman, Eritrea Lize't McCorry, is encouraging people to take part in a cleanup at Oak Grove Cemetery at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1. Click here for more details.