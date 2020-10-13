PADUCAH — The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost everything this year, from how we work, interact with friends and family, and event celebrate holidays. This includes the upcoming 2020 City of Paducah Christmas Parade.
The Paducah Parks and Recreation Center says the "Christmas in the Trees" parade at Noble Park has been set for two evenings — Dec. 5 and 6, starting at 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. However, you can expect some changes.
This year, the Parks and Recreation Department says they are planning a reverse parade or inverted parade where floats will be stationary but anyone can drive by to enjoy them.
Parks and Recreations says people who want to see the parade will enter the park at the H.C. Mathis Drive entrance, and drive along the road to see the floats, and leave the parade at Cairo Road.
Parks and Recreations says the float entry forms will be available soon.