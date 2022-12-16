PADUCAH — Paducah Parks and Recreation says there is still time to register your child for December's School's Out Day Camp on Dec. 19 and 20.
According to their flyer for the event, kids ages 5 - 12 are invited to attend the camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paducah Recreation Center. It costs $20 per day to attend.
According to their flyer, they will have holiday crafts, games, and special visitors.
PPR asks parents to pack children a lunch and snack, and clarify that attending 5-year-olds must be currently in Kindergarten.
For more information, you can call (270) 444-8508. Click here to learn how to register for Parks and Recreation programs and activities.