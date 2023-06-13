PADUCAH — The City of Paducah announced details regarding two patriotic events planned within the next few weeks.
Flag Day commemorates the official adoption of the American Flag, which occured on June 14, 1777.
According to a Tuesday release, Paducah's Flag Day celebration will consist of a flag raising, short ceremony, and activities the whole family can enjoy — including giveaways. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Dolly McNutt Plaza on 300 S 5th Street. Entry is free.
The City of Paducah will hold their annual Independence Day Celebration on Tuesday, July 4 at the Paducah Riverfront. There will be live music and food trucks at starting at 6 p.m., with a fireworks show starting at 9:15 p.m. Some of the day's performers include Candice Gunn, Wheelhouse Rousters, Crowfoot, and Hayley Payne.
For more information on Paducah's upcoming events, click here.