PADUCAH — The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department has updated its reservation policy for ballfields, pavilions and shelters.
The changes come after a mix up at Stuart Nelson Park. As Local 6 reported last week, a Little League Team was kicked off a baseball field at the park because they didn't have a reservation. The park's department and Paducah Mayor George Bray said the incident shed light on some policy changes that needed to be made.
“All of us were really upset about the way the incident happened. But, it provided us an opportunity to get better. It provided us an opportunity to identify areas that we can improve in,” Bray told Local 6.
This week, the park's department announced its updated reservation policy.
Moving forward, the following facilities are available on a first come, first served basis unless there is a reservation for the facility: the ballfields at Noble Park and Stewart Nelson Park, the basketball courts at Noble Park, the tennis courts at Noble Park and park pavilions and shelters.
The department is also making the following changes:
- Reservation calendars will be posted at each field reflecting reservations made for that day.
- Informational kiosks with program information and facility reservation calendars for the ballfields at Noble Park and Stuart Nelson Park will be installed this summer.
- Additional fees will no longer be required for the use of field lights.
To reserve a facility, contact Paducah Parks & Recreation at 270-444-8508, visit the office located at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive, or visit Shelter and Facility Reservations.