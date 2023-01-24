PADUCAH — K-9 Joker has a knack for sniffing out trouble.
Whether he's cleaning up crime, or crumbs — he's a valuable part of the Paducah Police Department's team.
According to a Monday morning Facebook post, officers responded to Joker's growling stomach with a bone-shaped birthday cake.
The department shared photos of the magical moment when Joker received his peanut butter flavored present, commenting "His handler, Officer Will Hendrickson, held the cake for him and tried to stay out of the way!"
According to a post from the department, Joker joined the team in August of 2020.
He's reportedly a Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd, and was hand-picked by his handler.
Joker was professionally trained in narcotic detection, tracking and handler protection.