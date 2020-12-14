PADUCAH — A popular pizza place in Paducah resumed its buffet service Monday as restaurants across Kentucky reopened for indoor dining.
Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order barring all restaurants and bars in the commonwealth from having indoor dining from 5 p.m. on Nov. 20 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. The restriction was intended to curb the spike in COVID-19 cases. Restaurants and bars were still permitted to offer delivery and to-go services, as well as outdoor dining.
Beshear allowed Kentucky restaurants and bars to reopen on Monday, but at 50% capacity. Masks are required unless a customer is eating or drinking. Service must end at 11 p.m. and establishments must close by midnight.
Pizza Inn, which is at 1001 Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah, reopened its dining room Monday morning. Although there was a steady stream of customers, owner Larry Rust said overall, business was a little light, considering the 50% capacity restriction and the fact that not everyone knew the restaurant has reopened.
Bobby McAlister was among the people who ate lunch at the restaurant Monday.
"It does feel good to be able to go back in," McAlister said. "It is a little bit more normal, because basically, not being able to go do things like this, just very frustrating, and it's good to be here."
Rust, who has owned Pizza Inn since 1992, recalled when the restaurant first had to close indoor dining from mid-March to May, as mandated by Beshear.
"We had to probably let over half of our employees go because they're dining employees — waitresses, hostesses," Rust said.
When Pizza Inn had to close again from Nov. 20 through Dec. 13, it was another tough time for the staff.
"December is typically the best time of the year for our long-term waitresses for getting big tips from our customers because they've been waiting on these people all year long," said Rust. "It's not unusual for some of our servers to get anywhere between $100 and $300 from some of their most regular customers. And it's unfair they haven't been able to get that this year."
"It's less me and more of my employees that I'm worried about," Rust added.
Rust said every time he had to close the restaurant, they lost about 70% of business.
"Before the pandemic, we had 82 employees. Now, we're down to about 60," Rust said. "We're just hoping to break even this year."
To attract customers, Pizza Inn is offering a three-day special. From Monday through Wednesday, purchasing an adult buffet meal at regular menu price will allow a family to get another adult buffet meal at half off. But even with special deals, Rust believes recovery will take months.
"I don't think we'll ever rebound fully until the vaccine is widely distributed, and people have the confidence to go out and eat again," said Rust. "I see that coming in the spring, hopefully by late spring."
In the meantime, Rust said Pizza Inn will continue to take precautions.
"Customers are not allowed to touch anything. We plate it, we fix it, and we hand it to them," said Rust. "Then, we sanitize the tables after they leave. We sanitize the napkin dispensers. We sanitize all the condiment holders. We got hand sanitizer all throughout the store. So I really feel like it was an unjust closure."
In addition to restaurants and bars, Beshear said gyms, fitness centers, pools and other indoor recreation facilities can operate at 50% capacity beginning Monday. Masks must be worn while exercising. Venues, event spaces and theaters were also allowed to reopen Monday at 50% capacity.