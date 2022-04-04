PADUCAH — The Paducah Planning Commission is allowing a newly annexed property in Paducah to be rezoned from residential to business. That zoning change will allow the Tenacity Training gym to open its business on the property.
People who live near the property spoke in opposition at Monday's meeting. They essentially didn't want a business zone to be across the street from their homes. Their public comments did lead the Paducah Planning Commission to make some changes to the zone requirements.
The property sits on 4.6 acres near Paxton Park. The owner, Nicole Griffin, wants to use the building as an American Ninja Warrior Gym called Tenacity Training. Griffin made an appearance on the competition back in 2018.
"So that we can have an impact on the beautification, and grow the impact on the children that we have in this community," Griffin said.
Most people speaking in opposition aren't against the gym itself. They're concerned about what would come if the gym was no longer there.
"If that leaves, and it's zoned business, there ain't no telling what will go in there," said Claude Cannon, a resident of one of the four nearby subdivisions. "Do you want a business to go in next door to your home? Would you change that zone residential to business next to you?"
The original ordinance for rezoning wouldn't allow for things like a gas station, car dealership or bar. After listening to the public comments, the board also lumped in liquor stores as something the space can't be used for. Electronic signage is also restricted from being used in the newly slated business zone.
The change from residential to business will allow the gym to expand on the property if they choose to do so. It also allows for future commercial developments on the property, but those will need an egress from Berger Road in order to be built.