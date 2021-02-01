PADUCAH- The Paducah Planning Commission had a lengthy conversation about the proposed Huck's service station project at the corner of Alben Barkley Drive and Friendship Road, but did not take action on the item.
Martin and Bayley Inc. is petitioning to place the service center at the intersection, but is getting some push back from the community and Lotus Children's Advocacy and Sexual Assault Resource Center. There's concern the service station would increase traffic and noise in the area and disturb the survivors and families Lotus helps, along with people in nearby neighborhoods.
The commission planned to keep the item on the table until Martin and Bayley Inc. completed a traffic study of the intersection, which the commission had requested. Commissioner Paul Bradford motioned to remove it from the table in order to make a recommendation for the Paducah Board of Adjustments, which passed with a 4-3 vote. However, after discussion, the item was put back on the table after realizing Martin and Bayley representatives were not taking part in the call.
"I'd like it to be communicated to them that our next meeting they should be on the call, because I'd like to remove it from the table then, whether there's a traffic study or not. Because waiting for the results for a traffic study is unnecessary delay," Bradford said to the commission.
Jill Love's home is behind the property in question. She says a Huck's gas station, which would be operating 24 hours a day, would be noisy and disruptive.
"The trucks is going to be a real clincher, because they want to be able to accommodate trucks, and that's going to cause more havoc on our environment and our peace and our quiet," Love said.
If the gas station were to open, she imagines it would be busy around the clock.
"A Huck's 24-hour, accessible to trucks, it doesn't fit in to this neighborhood," Love said.
In an online petition against the project, Lotus says the station would be detrimental to the survivors and the families they serve. The Paducah Planning Commission meets again February 15 to revisit the issue.
In full transparency, Paducah Planning Commission Board Chair Cathy Crecelius is also the director of promotions and public affairs at WPSD Local 6. Evening News Anchor Jennifer Horbelt currently sits on the Lotus Board of Directors.