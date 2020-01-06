PADUCAH — Paducah's opportunity zones are encouraging more investment in the city. They can help increase economic development in the area through capital gain tax incentives. Paducah Planning Director Tammara Tracy says this could be a unique opportunity for investors.
"It's saying we will give you your tax money back, or not even take it, if you develop these areas," Tracy says.
The city has made a booklet of some of the potential investment projects inside the city's two opportunity areas. Tracy hopes to see people take advantage of the incentives.
"We've outline the potential uses of what funds are going to be, how the investment would be used, and also the possible money stack — the capital stack that is needed to fund the actual project," Tracy says.
Tracy thinks opportunity zones can couple well with projects the city is already working on. Both the tax increment financing district has applied for with the state and riverfront development fall inside the city's opportunity zones.
"They're all stacking on top of each other to create an even better opportunity for the investor," Tracy says. "It makes the numbers work a lot easier, because you have benefits on the opportunity zone side. Then you can have the benefit of the improvement projects going on in the TIF district."
Tracy added that opportunity zones can be used for business and residential development. The city has preliminary approval for the TIF district, but is still waiting to hear from the state's third party consultant for the final numbers.