PADUCAH — Local leaders are continuing plan for improvements to Paducah's Southside community.
The city says Mayor George Bray and Paducah City Commission member Raynarldo Henderson recently met with the city manager's office and other city staff members to talk about specific plans.
The city will hold a series of events on beautification of the community called Southside Rise & Shine. The events will begin in June and go on for eight weeks. Each week will focus on one of the eight neighborhoods in the Southside community. Paducah Public Works Department resources will be available to each neighborhood during its respective week, providing more garbage rollouts and dumpster locations for large items, the city says.
In a news release about the eight-week event, the city says it is encouraging residents of each neighborhood are encouraged to collect litter and work to beautify homes and yards. Each week of the event will end on Sunday, with a day of volunteering and a neighborhood ice cream social.
Additionally, the city says it's looking for people in each neighborhood in the Southside community to want to assist on a Southside Steering Committee. The committee will focus on five areas, which the city says include neighborhood vitality, recreation, economic development, housing, and connectivity/infrastructure.
The city says it is also including funding in the 2022 budget for housing incentives and programs for businesses in the Southside community. The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
Leaders held two meetings in March with people who live in the Southside community to hear what changes they want to see there.
"It is important to the city that we stay in touch with those who participated in the two Southside meetings in March, and we add others who are interested in the vision for the Southside region," Bray said in a statement Wednesday.
The city asks those who have input on ways to improve the Southside or who want to serve on the steering committee to email southside@paducahky.gov.