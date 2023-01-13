PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department has released their end-of-the year report for 2022, providing statistics on how crimes and collisions changed from 2021.
Officers say Paducah saw an overall decrease in some violent crimes, with an increase in others — especially theft related crimes. Additionally, they say 2022 was the fifth year in a row in which crime rates either dropped or remained steady.
Increases
- Crime against property: Officers say crimes against property — encompassing burglary, auto theft, arson, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief — increased by six percent. Officers say the increase was driven primarily by thefts — which saw an increase of four percent, and criminal mischief — which increased by 17 percent.
- Robberies: Officers say reported robberies increased by four, but burglaries remained steady, with 74 reported in 2022 and 2021.
- Theft: Larceny and theft (including shoplifting) accounted for the largest increase in the number of reported crimes, officers say, going from 689 in 2021 to 717 in 2022.
- Alcohol: All alcohol related offenses increased in 2022, with DUI increasing by 38 percent, public intoxication increasing by 30 percent, and liquor law violations increasing by 44 percent.
- Drugs: Officers say reported drug offenses rose in 2022, in part because of a major investigation into fentanyl trafficking. The investigation was made public in September, with officers and FBI agents reportedly arresting 23 people indicted for possessing and selling fentanyl.
- Through this investigation, officers say they seized about 8,000 Fentanyl pills, 8 guns, and over $242,000 in cash.
- Collisions: Officers say they saw a two percent increase in collisions, going from 1,791 in 2021 to 1,821 in 2022.
- The number of collisions involving commercial vehicles and injuries decreased, as did the number of fatalities — from five deaths in 2021 to 3 in 2022.
Decreases
- Crimes against persons: Officers say crimes against persons — encompassing murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, and other assaults — dropped by nine percent.
- Rape: According to the release, the number of reported rapes decreased from 34 in 2021 to 25 in 2022, a decrease of 27%.
- Criminal reports: Officers say they completed 2,804 criminal reports in 2022, down from 2,824 in 2021.
- Officers say overall, the largest decrease in major crime in 2022 were in aggravated assault and auto theft cases.
Officers say they also investigated six homicides — with three of them being domestic in nature — and arrests were made in all 6 cases.
Chief of Police Brian Laird said in a statement included in the release, "I’m extremely proud of our detectives for all their efforts in clearing all of the murder cases and bringing the offenders to justice. I hope it brings some sense of closure for the families of the victims.”
According to Paducah Police, it's best not to trust online "safety rankings" because they can be misleading.
"It is estimated that Paducah’s population swells from 25,000 to 100,000 during the day, and often higher during festivals and special events. As a result, our crime and collision statistics can be likened to those of a much larger city," the release explains.
Additionally, Paducah is home to two of the largest medical centers in western Kentucky and is a popular destination for dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Laird also says in the release retail theft and other property crimes are the main driver of Paducah's crime statistics, not violent crimes against others.
“Our goal is to continue providing a safe environment for residents and visitors to enjoy all that Paducah has to offer," the department stated.