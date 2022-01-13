A Paducah woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing a truck from the parking lot of a local motel.
According to the Paducah Police Department, police recovered the stolen truck 25 minutes after it was reported missing and arrested 31-year-old Carrie Hernandez.
A man told police at 7:13 a.m. Thursday that his black 1989 GMC pickup truck had been stolen from the parking lot of a motel on Hinkleville Road. He told police he suspected the thief was a woman whom he gave a ride to Wednesday evening.
Paducah Police Officer Dana Davie spotted the truck at 7:35 a.m. in the parking lot of a different motel on Joe Clifton Drive.
Hernandez was found driving the truck and arrested on a charge of unlawful taking. She is being held in the McCracken County Regional Jail.