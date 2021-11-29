PADUCAH – Officers from the Paducah Police Department arrested a San Francisco, California, man who is suspected of passing counterfeit money in Paducah and Arizona.
On Sunday afternoon, Paducah police were dispatched to the Southside Walmart in reference to a man who had attempted to pass counterfeit money.
Officers learned the same suspect had passed counterfeit money on Saturday at the Hinkleville Road Walmart, and at a local pharmacy.
Several hours later, loss prevention employees at the Hinkleville Road Walmart called police to report the man who had passed counterfeit bills on Saturday was back in the store.
Officers went to the store and located the suspect, 42-year-old Jesse Bowman, in a car on the parking lot. Officers found in his possession counterfeit $10 and $20 bills.
During an interview, Bowman told Paducah police he did not know the money was fake. However, while Bowman was being interviewed by detectives, officers learned he was suspected of passing counterfeit money at a Walmart store in Avondale, Az.
Bowman was arrested and booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. He faces charges of first-degree forgery and four counts of first-degree possession of a forged instrument.
A search warrant was executed at Bowman's room at a local motel. There, officers found more counterfeit money, a printer with counterfeit money still on it, a paper cutter and other items, including several pre-paid debit cards.