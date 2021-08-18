PADUCAH– On Friday, Paducah Police arrested 69-year-old Robert Palmer for allegedly shooting a woman who was stopped in a vehicle at an intersection.
According to Paducah Police, the victim had been driving on Guthrie Avenue, when she stopped at an intersection and heard a loud pop. When she looked down she noticed her arm had been injured. Hospital staff advised the wound was consistent with a shot from an air rifle.
Detectives learned that officers from Paducah Police had responded to Palmer's residence on Guthrie Avenue the day prior and observed him with in air rifle.
A search of Palmer's residence was conducted, during which detectives seized a .22 Caliber Air Rifle.
An arrest warrant was obtained and Palmer was arrested last Friday. Upon questioning by detectives, Palmer admitted that he had discharged his air rifle, which resulted in the victim being injured.
He is being held in McCracken County Regional Jail.