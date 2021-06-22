PADUCAH– Tuesday morning, the Paducah Police Department arrested 40-year-old Dustin A. Kincer on charges of third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Kincer, a Mayfield resident, was found Tuesday morning inside the former Bluegrass Downs property.
Paducah Police were notified by the property manager after he had seen the intruder on a security camera.
According to Paducah Police, officers found plywood pulled away from the entrance to Bluegrass Downs.
Officers swept the building and found a locked door in the bar area, which the property manager told them should not be locked. Officers forced open the door and found Kincer hiding in a freezer.
The officers found various tools in a backpack he was carrying, and copper wire cut from HVAC units.
Kincer is being held at McCracken County Regional Jail.