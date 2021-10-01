PADUCAH– Two people were arrested Wednesday following a routine traffic stop that resulted in the discovery of illicit drugs.
On Wednesday night, Officer Logan Barrow pulled over a pick up truck on Cairo Road after noticing its license plate was not illuminated. He said the driver, Claibourn Richardson, and passenger, Kelli McCampbell, appeared nervous and Richardson did not have his driver’s license in his possession.
Barrow called in Officer Will Hendrickson and his K9 partner Joker. After sniffing the vehicle Joker indicated there was drugs inside the truck. McCampbell then told the officers there was a box under her seat. She said Richardson gave it to her and told her to hide it under the seat when Barrow initiated the traffic stop.
A search of the truck revealed nearly 240 capsules containing a white powder, suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl. Syringes and other drug paraphernalia were also found during the search.
During the investigation, officers said Richardson began sweating profusely and losing consciousness. He told officers he had taken 10 of the pills upon Barrow stopping the truck. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment. Upon his release he was arrested.
27-year-old Clairbourn Richardson of Paducah was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, rear license not illuminated, improper or no windshield, driving under the influence and on warrants charging him with failing to pay and failing to appear.
28-year-old Kelli McCampbell of Paris, Tenn. was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Paducah police Department, they are both being held in McCracken County Regional Jail.