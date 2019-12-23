PADUCAH— Paducah Police say they arrested a woman who was dragging a dog behind her car, causing serious injuries to the animal.
Jennifer Morris, 60, is facing charges of second-degree cruelty to animals and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Dispatchers at the 911 center began getting calls at about 4:50 p.m. Monday about a dog being dragged behind a car in the area of Paducah Tilghman High School, police said in a news release.
Callers were saying that the car was traveling down Kentucky Avenue while dragging the dog on a leash. Callers later reported that the car went on Jackson Street before pulling into the parking lot of a fast food restaurant.
Witnesses told an officer that Morris then got out of her car and dragged the dog from the parking lot to a nearby sign, where she tried to tie its leash to the sign post, police said. Morris was arguing with bystanders when officers arrived at the scene.
Police said the dog suffered from obvious, serious injuries.
Morris told investigators that she had been arguing with a passenger, who got out of the vehicle at 21st Street and Kentucky Avenue - with the dog behind him. Morris claimed she thought the dog was away from her car when she drove off, police said. Numerous witnesses said they tried to stop Morris, but to no avail.
Police said in the news release that when they arrived, "Morris was belligerent and refused to calm down." She was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail.
The dog was taken to a local veterinarian, but its condition is unknown, police said. Local 6 is working to learn how the dog is doing.