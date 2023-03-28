PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.
Officers say 23-year-old Christopher Wall was last seen in the area of Cherry Circle.
He is described as about five feet, eight inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. Officers say he has several tattoos, including the word "PEACE" tattooed on one of his hands.
If you have information about Wall's location, call the police department at (270 444-8550. Alternatively, click here to learn how to leave an anonymous tip.