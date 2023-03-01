PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man they say has failed to comply with the state Sex Offender Registry by not updating his current address.
According to a Wednesday release, this is the fifth time 33-year-old Roy Charles Osborne has been charged with non-compliance with the registry after being convicted of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor in West Virginia several years ago.
Officers say he was charged with non-compliance in Boyd County in 2010, 2012, and 2016. He was charged with non-compliance in Paducah in 2019, officer say, and sentenced to 25 months in jail.
According to the release, he is no longer living at his registered address on Old Mayfield Road and has not reported his new address to the registry.
Officers are asking anyone with information on Osborne's location to contact them at (270) 444-8550.
Click here for information on how to leave an anonymous tip through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers.
Officers say information leading to an arrest or indictment may lead to a reward of up to $1,000.