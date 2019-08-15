Paducah — The Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) team in Paducah said situations like the standoff Wednesday in Philadelphia, in which multiple police officers were shot, remind them how important it is to be prepared and have trained officers.

The team learns methods to act effectively and swiftly in dangerous situations.

Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said many larger cities have full-time S.W.A.T. team officers.

He has a part-time staff, but they still get the proper training to get the job done.

"They train on a regular basis. They train every other week," said Laird. "So, they're getting a lot of hours in every month in their training."

Paducah's S.W.A.T. Team is used two to three times a year for very serious situations that show a threat to officers or to you.

Events like the recent hostage situation in Philadelphia showed just how effective those teams can be.

However, as times change and more gun-related events occur, Laird said the training methods help other officers, too.

"We can't necessarily wait for a S.W.A.T. team to show up, so we're teaching our patrol officers a lot more tactical operations, and what we did many years ago," said Laird.

High-intensity scenarios call for high-tech equipment like their robots and body armor such as ballistic shields and helmets. The officers use those to protect themselves as they work to protect others.

Special Units Commander Joe Hayes said officers get a two-week basic course with 16 hours a month and a week of training with other special units.

He stressed the importance of having their special gear and talked about the effectiveness of armor, like their shield.

"If a suspect was to fire at us, instead of getting hit in the chest, arms, or other exposed areas, this would allow us to absorb rounds without taking it to the body," said Hayes.

Like all law enforcement agencies, they said no matter the situation, they will always be ready.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office also has a S.W.A.T. team consisting of about 10 deputes, one doctor and two medics.

Sheriff Matt Carter said the purpose of a S.W.A.T. team is not using a military approach to situations, but to use specialized training to ensure a positive outcome for all involved.