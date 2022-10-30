PADUCAH — A section of Jameswood Drive had a large police presence and was blocked off Sunday.
Local 6 was on the scene around 1:30 p.m. This happened just down the road from St. Mary, in the Forest Hills neighborhood.
The area in front of Building 520 was roped off for about two hours. About 10 police cruisers were on scene at one point.
Local 6 spoke with several people in the neighborhood who said they didn't hear anything happen at the time—they just walked out to see police blocking off the area.
Police arrested one woman after the incident, but her name and the circumstances of her arrest are unknown.
The Paducah Police Department say they will release more information Monday, Oct. 31.
The incident is still under investigation.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.