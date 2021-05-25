PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says its bomb squad responded to three separate calls last week regarding possible explosive devices found in west Kentucky.
Two of the items were found in Paducah, and one was found in Graves County, the police department says.
Thursday morning, the squad was called to a home on West Jefferson Street in Paducah after a man said he found what he believed to be a military ordnance while cleaning out his home.
The police department says bomb squad members identified the item as a Civil War era Bormann cannonball. The squad recovered the cannonball and disposed of it, the police department says.
The, Friday morning, the bomb squad was asked to respond to a home in Wingo, Kentucky, because of a possible explosive found in a barn. The police department says the homeowners explained that the home previously belonged to a family member who had died. The squad found a mortar shell in the barn, recovered it and disposed of it.
Friday afternoon, the bomb squad was called back to the home on West Jefferson Street in Paducah about another possible explosive.
This time, the bomb squad found that the item was not a dangerous device. The police department says that item was left with the home owner.