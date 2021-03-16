PADUCAH — A Paducah police captain being investigated by Kentucky State Police is on unpaid leave.
A Paducah Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Local 6 on Thursday that Capt. Troy Turner is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. The spokesperson says the police department is also awaiting the results of a separate investigation by Kentucky State Police.
The spokesperson did not confirm what either investigation is looking into. Local 6 reached out to Kentucky State Police regarding its investigation into Turner. We have not yet heard back.