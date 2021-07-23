PADUCAH — Cautiously optimistic: that's the approach Paducah police are taking this weekend. It's the first weekend for the downtown Entertainment Destination Center.
The EDC allows people to take to-go alcoholic beverages out and about within its boundaries downtown, provided those drinks are in special EDC cups. Those cups arrived at participating businesses on Thursday.
The city is going to take this week to week, and make changes as needed. The Paducah Police Department doesn't plan to enhance patrols. All officers ask is for you to make smart choices.
Brad Honey is just one of many who will be enjoying EDC cups this weekend.
"I'm just going to walk around downtown and Broadway. It's a beautiful day," says Honey.
Staff members at Over/Under bar are also getting ready for the first weekend of the EDC. Bar manager Chris Johnson is ready to see the cups in use.
"It's the weekend, so these businesses are traditionally busy anyways. I'm really excited to see an uptick in sales," says Johnson.
City leaders and police are using this weekend to learn from any mistakes that may be made and make improvements. They also ask everyone to drink responsibly. Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird expects some growing pains.
"There will probably just be a time period of education for people to realize they can't just walk around anywhere. We just need folks to realize they need to pay attention to the signage and stay within the boundaries," Laird says.
Yellow signs are up at the boundary limits. You can also look up the boundary map by scanning a QR code on each EDC cup. A list of the bars and restaurants within the EDC can be found here along with the boundary map.
"We just encourage everybody to just follow the rules. If they are outside those boundaries, they could receive a citation for being outside the boundary. It's just like if they were anywhere else in the city. We want folks to have a good time, but obviously follow the rules," Laird says.
Honey says he plans to do both.
"You can just walk, you know. If you're not finished with your beer, you can just take it with you," he says.