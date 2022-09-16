PADUCAH — An investigation starting in 2021 culminated Friday in 14 arrests related to fentanyl trafficking. The Paducah Police Department is charging 23 people with selling fentanyl pills in the area.
In total about $200,000 worth of fentanyl pills and more than $242,000 in cash were seized through the 18-month investigation, after the department searched five homes Wednesday morning. Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird says it's the department's largest single-day cash seizure in a drug investigation.
"These folks were heavily involved in it. We know that they were supplying large amounts of fentanyl to this community. I think that where they get hurt the worst is the money," Laird said.
Police also seized six handguns and two rifles during their searches. Assistant McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Jamie Mills addressed changes from the Kentucky legislature. Offenders will serve longer times in jail before they're paroled for fentanyl-related crimes.
"My office, working as hard as we do to put people that are violent and bad offenders in prison, it's frustrating when they get turned out as well," Mills said. "All I can say is I'm glad that the legislature has passed some laws to give this real teeth because it really is serious."
Laird's message on the damage fentanyl can do to a person, and a community, is very straight forward.
"It's deadly, and so that's why it's important. To make sure that everybody's aware of it, as well as we try to do our best to rid the community of it," Laird said.
Fourteen people were arrested through the investigation, which is ongoing. Nine more people are still wanted in connection to the fentanyl distribution operation. The Paducah Police Department expects to make more arrests in the near future.