PADUCAH — Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird released a statement Friday afternoon after an officer was was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
In a news release, the Paducah Police Department says an on-duty officer saw a car quickly pull into a parking space in the 3100 block of Broadway Street just before 3 a.m. Thursday. When the driver got out of the car, the on-duty officer recognized him as Officer Nicholas Rolens, who was off duty.
The release says the on-duty officer believed Rolens was impaired, and a supervisor was called to the scene. "The supervisor also identified signs of impairment and, to avoid any conflict of interest, contacted the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office to perform a DUI investigation," the release says.
Rolens was arrested on the DUI charge and jailed in the Graves County Jail.
Rolens has since been released from jail. In a statement included in the release, Laird said he met with Rolens Friday morning. The police chief said Rolens took responsibility for his actions, and gave his resignation.
Laird's full statement reads:
"Early Thursday morning I was made aware Officer Nicholas Rolens, a four-year officer with the Paducah Police Department, had been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. At that time, an internal investigation was initiated. After reviewing the facts of the case, I met with Officer Rolens Friday morning. During the meeting, Rolens accepted complete responsibility for his actions and resigned his position as a Paducah Police officer.
"It is extremely disappointing to lose an officer under these circumstances. As police officers, we know and understand the high standard of conduct we are held to, both on and off duty. Although we strive to always maintain those high standards, police officers are human and make mistakes. While I am disappointed in the mistake of one, I am thankful for the officers and deputy who Thursday morning upheld the police department’s core values of Professionalism, Accountability and Integrity."