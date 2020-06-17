PADUCAH — Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird says his department is committed to building strong relationships with the people it serves through community policing.
The chief released a statement Wednesday reiterating the department's commitment to community policing and outlining information on its policies — including use of force, body camera systems, officer training and hiring standards.
"The past few weeks, I have been intentionally seeking out members of our community to hear what questions and concerns they have about the Paducah Police Department," Laird says in the statement. "What I heard was the need to share information about our policies, training and our commitment to community policing. I hope you will take a few minutes to learn more about your police department."
Laird says one of the concerns he's heard the most is regarding the use of chokeholds. Laird says PPD's policy regarding the practice is: "Officers shall not use any type of choke hold or restraint on an individual's neck unless the officer reasonably believes the individual is an immediate threat to cause serious physical injury or death to the officer or another person, and the officer has no other reasonable means available to control the individual."
"This type of action is the equivalent of using deadly force," Laird writes. "And is only permitted when the use of deadly force is justified."
Regarding body cameras, Laird says videos from each officer's camera are reviewed at least six times a year. The police chief says all incidents involving the use of force are also reviewed.
Regarding hiring, Laird writes that officers hired by the Paducah Police Department must go through an in-depth background investigation, which includes a psychological exam, a drug screening, and a polygraph test.
In the statement, Laird lays out a variety of training that officers must receive each year. Laird says officers complete scenario-based training on deescalation tactics and proper use of force each year. "I strongly believe in this type of training, which is why I worked with the Paducah Police Foundation in 2019 to raise more than $100,000 to purchase an interactive training simulator for the police department," Laird writes. The chief says the simulator was ordered in early 2020, and it should be fully in operation by mid-summer.
To read Laird's full, three-page statement, which includes more details about training, use of force, community policing and more, download the document below.