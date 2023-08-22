PADUCAH — A 13% decrease in overall crime in Paducah: that’s the outcome as the Paducah Police Department wraps up the first part of a one-year initiative to reduce crime in the community.
Paducah police partnered with the Paducah A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce – short for Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security – and LiveView Technologies for security cameras that were placed in the parking lots of Paducah businesses.
The units were set up in November, with 32 units across the community.
Below are the results from LVT:
- LVT Contributed to a 54% decrease in burglary/breaking and entering.
- Eleven incidents were reported in the six months before LVT deployment.
- Five incidents were reported in the six months after LVT deployment.
- NOTE: Burglary was up 20% in 2022 compared to 2021 data.
- LVT contributed to an 80% decrease in weapons violations.
- Ten incidents were reported in the six months before LVT deployment.
- Two incidents were reported in the six months after LVT deployment.
- LVT contributed to a 45% decreased in trespassing.
- In the six months before LVT deployment, 149 incidents were reported.
- In the six months after LVT deployment, 82 incidents were reported.
- NOTE: Trespassing was up 12% in 2022 compared to 2021 data.
"This report really confirmed what we were already seeing, (which) was that crime had gone down during the time period that those camera trailers were out," Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said.
Working with 12 major retailers, the pilot project decreased crime, Laird said, and it helped with officer resources.
"It frees them up to do other things, to be more proactive with traffic enforcement to deal with some of the speeding issues that we have within the city as well. So, by us not having to respond to calls, that does give us time to do other things," Laird said.
The police chief said the mobile camera units deterred crime at not only the businesses they were set up in front of, but also the surrounding area.
"So, like, you can have a police officer sitting somewhere, maybe somebody goes around the corner and commits the crime. That's not what happened with this. It actually just reduced crime in general, pushed it outside of our jurisdiction," he said.
Matt Kelley, the head of retail for LiveView Technologies, said he wasn't surprised by the positive results.
"I fully anticipated that to be the case, because I've seen it time and time again," said Kelley.
Kelley says now it's time for the next phase of the study.
"You want to a pre versus post analysis, but then also understand what happens when you remove that treatment from the area that you’re trying to impact," said Kelley.
Laird said he's looking forward to next steps.
"This is just another way that the police department’s trying to be innovative and utilize technology to help lower – reduce crime and keep our citizens safe, said Laird.
Scott Pilcher with Advanced Auto Parts, one of the stores that participated in the pilot program, said he loved the LVT units, not only for his customers' safety, but also for employees’ safety. He said he hopes to see the cameras permanently added to our area.