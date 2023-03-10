PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing teen.
According to a Friday release, 15-year-old Isaac Morrow left his home overnight.
He was last seen on Walter Jetton Boulevard.
Officers say he is likely in Benton, Kentucky; Metropolis, Illinois; or Brookport, Illinois.
Morrow is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Because he left overnight, it is not known what he was last wearing.
Anyone with information on Morrow's location is asked to contact the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.