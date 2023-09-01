PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is asking the public for any tips regarding the whereabouts of Eric Ellington, 21, of Paducah.
According to a news release from the Paducah Police Department, Ellington is facing multiple charges including evading the police.
In September, 2022, he was allegedly involved in a shooting incident where he was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and second-degree stalking. Ellington reportedly didn’t comply with the conditions of his release and a warrant for bail jumping was issued to him.
In April, 2023, Ellington allegedly didn’t show up to court for multiple charges against him including fleeing from police, possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence, and fourth-degree assault. Two additional warrants were issued for this.
Ellington has been charged with multiple warrants for failure to appear for possession of marijuana, failure to appear for fourth-degree assault, failure to appear for fleeing or evading police, failure to appear for possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence, a bond violation for failing to pay court costs and failing to make scheduled appearances, and a warrant charging him with first-degree bail jumping.
Anyone with information on Ellington’s whereabouts should contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers.
Information that leads to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.