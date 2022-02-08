PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department held its annual awards ceremony Monday night.
The ceremony was held at the Walker Hall Event Center in Paducah.
The focus is to honor both officers and civilians who have risen above their routine duties and responsibilities, and provided exceptional service to the department.
"Nights like tonight give us an opportunity to really reflect on the previous year, and nearly all of the awards tonight have been nominated by another officer, so it is other officers looking out for their fellow employees to see the good work that they're doing," Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said. "And they send that in, and we take a lot at it to make sure it meets our rewards criteria, and then we take this opportunity to at least once a year to recognize the officers and the work that they do that is above and beyond."
One of the highlighted awards for the night was the Lifetime Achievement Award, which went to police department spokeswoman Robin Newberry.