PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department says this year's drug-takeback event was a success, announcing they collected a total of 90 pounds of unwanted pills.
The medication was collected at the Mercy Health - Paducah Medical Pavilion, where guests were able to drive through to dispose of their unwanted or unneeded pills and patches.
The yearly event gives the public the opportunity to do their part to prevent misuse and abuse of prescription medication, ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, or unused medications.
According to the release, law enforcement agencies across the nation have collected thousands of pounds of unwanted medications since the Drug Enforcement Administration's drug take-back program began.
Drug abuse rates are alarmingly high in the United States, the release explains, and ridding homes of these medications can help prevent accidental poisonings or overdoses.
Paducah Police say if you missed the event, there is a drug drop box in the police department lobby at 1400 Broadway St. where residents can dispose of unwanted medication during normal business hours, Monday through Friday.