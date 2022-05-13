The Paducah Police Department on Friday honored four fallen officers who died in the 1800s and 1900s. Flags were placed on the fallen officers graves at two local cemeteries as part of National Police Officers Week.
The police department says members of its honor guard and other officers met at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Mount Kenton Cemetery to honor Officer William Romain, who was shot and killed in 1917. In a news release about the ceremonies, the police department says Romain was killed after confronting a group of men who were causing a disturbance. The person who shot Romain fled the scene, but the police department says the shooter was eventually caught and executed in June of 1919.
After honoring Romain, the group went to Oak Grove Cemetery to honor Officers Cal Smith, James Phelps and William H. Poore.
Smith died after he was ambushed and shot in 1893. The police department says the killer was out of jail on bond after he was arrested for being drunk and disruptive. After he was release, the man got a rifle and went in search of the officer who arrested him. The man mistook Smith for the arresting officer, and shot him.
Phelps died after he had a heart attack while helping at the scene of a fire in 1894. The police department says Phelps rushed into a burning building to search for people trapped inside. When he left the building, he collapsed and died.
Poore died on Nov. 29, 1928, a day after he was injured while searching for two people accused of stealing a suitcase. The police department says Poore fell through a train trestle and suffered a head injury that led to his death.