PADUCAH — Relationships between police departments and the communities they serve have been tense around the country, but Paducah Police Officer Cameron Thomason says he's committed to building a relationship with the youth of Paducah.
"We’re here to help them. I want to be readily available and try to make this community the best that it could possibly be," Thomason said.
He also said one thing stands out with wanting to make a difference.
"It's character. We're trying to be that — try to be that role model and trying to be there and help these kids, show them that, hey, the police are here to help us and have those conversations 'cause they're not going to get that off of what they see on TV," Thomason said.
Thomason says conversations and bridges can be built from something as simple as a basketball. Four-year-old Akya Brown says she feels like she made a new friend.
"'Cause I got tons of toys in the world, and somebody just gave me another one, and it makes me very happy; he's very considerate, nice and sweet,” Brown said.
Thomason says hearing Akya call him friend is a good reminder as to why he wears the badge.
"It's a big part of the reason I got into law enforcement. What I wanted to do since I was her age and to be able to be that difference and show her that we are out to help people, that's kind of my life's goal. It's just the way that I am and the way a lot of us try to be, it’s great," he says.
Thomason says he's happy to build relationships — one basketball at a time.