PADUCAH — Warming shelters across the Local 6 area are preparing to open. But some are battling a shortage of volunteers. In Paducah for example, there aren't enough people to transport those in need to the shelter.
The Washington Street Baptist Church warming center provides hot showers, clean sheets and cots in each room.
"We need folks to join us in doing what we can to make some things happen," Pastor Raynarldo Henderson says.
The church has been working to provide transportation, but with no luck, they are left calling on the community.
"I think what will work will for us is if we had some volunteers or some persons who would be willing to pick up some of the homeless folks on the street and bring them here. That would work tremendously," Henderson says.
It's a call the Paducah Police Department is willing to answer. "Every officer whenever they first signed up for this job was to help people, and I think this is a tangible way we can do that," Officer Justin Crowell says.
The warming center operates on a first come, first served basis, and the church encourages those who need a ride to reach out early. "If we come into somebody that needs transportation and it's cold outside and it's within the parameters of when the warming center is open, then we are willing and able to give them transportation there," says Crowell.
If you are interested in volunteering at Washington Street Baptist Church's warming center, call 270-442-8033.
If you or someone you know needs a ride to a warming center, call the Paducah Police Department's non-emergency number, 270-444-8550.