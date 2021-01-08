PADUCAH — In 2020, the Paducah Police Department answered almost 52,000 service calls, resulting in more than 2,726 crime reports. That's a 17% crime rate drop from 2019 to 2020. Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said the pandemic was a factor in the number going down, because people spent more time in their homes. As we all began to adapt to life in a global pandemic, the police department did too.
"We wanted to make sure that the citizens felt comfortable. Everybody was on edge. Everybody was at home. They didn't know what was going on. So, our goal was to make sure every day every officer hit every street that's in their assigned area,” Laird said.
Major crimes, like thefts and robberies, fell 23%. The department investigated three homicides in all of 2020. Laird says assaults and minor drug crimes plummeted by nearly 50% the entire year. Overall call volume was reduced, which motivated Laird to want to capitalize on their ability to reach the people in Paduach.
“That way everybody can see the police. We don't always get that opportunity, but with the decreased calls, we wanted to increase that presence within the neighborhoods, as well as opportunity to come out and communicate with them,” Laird said.
The police chief also wants to clear up a misconception about the city’s crime rate compared to population. Paducah has a total population of around 25,000 people, but Laird says it can get up to nearly 100,000 people with the amount of people who work in the city.
"We have crime stats for a population of 100,000, not for a population of 25,000," Laird said. "So I think that's really important for the community to know they have a safe community, and we're constantly striving to make it even safer."
Laird says the 2,726 crime reports in 2020 are one of the lowest in recent years. Statewide, Kentucky’s crime reports fell by 9% in 2020.