PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is continuing its search for certified police officers to fill its new school resource officer positions.
As Local 6 reported in March, a federal grant worth up to $375,000 from the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program means the police department can hire three more SROs for Paducah Public Schools. One officer will go to Paducah Tilghman High School, one will be based at Paducah Middle School, and the third will rotate among the district's three elementary schools.
Friday, the police department announced it is still looking to hire for the new positions. The department says it's looking for certified police officers who have at least three years of certified full-time law enforcement experience.
The announcement, made via Facebook, says the police department is looking for officers with "a passion for youth leadership and building positive relationships."
Those who are interested in applying can visit paducahky.gov/recruiting-and-hiring.