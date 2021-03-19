PADUCAH — Safety and protection are some of the most important things for law enforcement when responding to your emergency calls. Bullet proof vests, tasers and duty weapons are just some of their forms of protection. Some officers and deputies have K9 companions, like Paducah Police Department’s K9, Joker.
He now has a new seven pound Kevlar vest that is bullet resistant and stab proof. Officer Will Hendrickson says most K9's don’t have vests. Whether they’re responding to emergencies like domestic violence calls, tracking down suspects on foot, or building searches, Joker’s vest adds an extra layer of protection and helps him do his job.
“He gets paid by a tennis ball,” Hendrickson said. “What that means is, when he does something good, when he indicates on narcotics, when he finds a suspect, things like that, he’s given a reward of a tennis ball, that’s how he is paid more or less. He’s not going to work without getting paid.”
There are more than 30,000 law enforcement K9’s in the United States. Hendrickson says he’s had Joker for about a year now, and graduated K9 school this past July.
The Kevlar vest was donated by a non-profit called Vested Interested in K9’s, and it’s embroidered with the sentiment, "In memory of Martha Lee Kinsey 1969-2008."