PADUCAH — Paducah Police Department sent Ukranian refugee children supplies like toys, stickers, crayons, coloring books and Paducah Police hats, with help from Romania-based nonprofit Life for Ukraine.
In a Facebook post, the department said they were contacted by retired Paducah Police Officer Eric Jackson and his wife, Kansas Jackson, who was deployed to eastern Europe, to assist the nonprofit.
The nonprofit shelters Ukrainian refugees and provides them supplies and aid like food, clothes, medical supplies and education for Ukrainian children. They also deliver supplies to soldiers fighting in Ukraine.