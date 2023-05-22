PADUCAH — Over the weekend, local police officers and firefighters faced-off for a good cause at Stuart Nelson Park in their Battle of the Badges Charity Softball Game.
Dozens of community members turned out to show their support for both sides as responders went head-to-head, all to help bring in donations for one of Paducah's oldest nonprofit organizations, the Family Service Society.
Ultimately, Paducah Fire took home a 13-to-9 win after a nine-inning game.
Lieutenant Bobby Bonds of Paducah Fire says events like these give the departments a chance to get to know each other and be competitive.
They say they plan to have another softball game in the fall.