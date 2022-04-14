PADUCAH — Community connection: That's the ultimate goal behind Paducah police officers getting back in the classroom for the seventh year of the Cultural Leadership Academy at the Murray State Paducah campus.
The training course, created by two Murray State professors, centers around diversity awareness. They describe the course as proactive.
Avoiding tense conflicts and situations with the public requires a relationship with them. Gaining the tools to build bridges between officers and the community is the best way to do that.
The Paducah Police Department began its Cultural Leadership Academy back in 2016.
Dr. Teresa Clark, co-director of the program, says the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, following the deadly shooting of Michael Brown in 2014 was the catalyst.
“There were tensions rising in some areas in the country, between particularly the African American community and the police,” Clark says.
The police department already has the technical and criminal justice training. Now, its focusing on rounding out other areas.
“Being leaders in the community, thinking about how people come from different backgrounds, that people have different experiences — whether they are cultural experiences, different religious backgrounds,” says Clark
The goal is to recognize implicit biases and how they affect officers' everyday lives in the field.
Rapport with the community is also a focus. Clark says it all starts with internal evaluations.
“We do a lot of in-class activities and assessments that help them kind of understand who they are as leaders and who they are as officers,” Clark says.
The program is always changing, as the cultural climate changes in the community and in the country.
“A pre-survey and a post-survey of the participants so that we make sure that the program itself is maintaining its effectiveness,” says Clark.
Clark says while she's teaching the officers, she's also learning so much from their experiences and perspectives.
The class time is divided between classroom instruction and field assignments.
Clark says they also have one goal they set as a class, ranging from new community programs to ideas within the department.
They evaluate their success at the end of the term.
The current class will join 39 other Paducah police officers as graduates of the academy in the fall.