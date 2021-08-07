UPDATE-- The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says Paducah-McCracken County 911 I-24 eastbound has reopened at the site of a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
The crash happened Saturday afternoon near Paducah Exit 4, involving a motorcycle and additional vehicles.
KYTC said the crash site is cleared and Paducah Police have completed a crash reconstruction investigation.
One lane eastbound is open in the Exit 4 work zone.
______________________________________________
PADUCAH—Paducah Police say I-24 Eastbound is shut down past exit 4 due to a crash.
The Paducah Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident that occurred on the interstate.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the crash involves a motorcycle and additional vehicles.
Eastbound traffic is being detoured off at Exit 4. Due to the Eastbound entry ramp being closed for construction, traffic is being routed into Paducah via U.S. 60/The I-24 Business Loop Eastbound to return to I-24 at Exit 11.
Estimated duration is 3 hours.
Eastbound passenger vehicles in Illinois trying to reach Kentucky can detour via the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge. Semi truck traffic is not allowed on the Brookport Bridge.
The estimated duration of the crash to be cleared is three hours.