PADUCAH – Paducah Police have identified 23-year-old Conrad Hansen as the man suspected of stealing two vehicles within a 30-minute period Tuesday afternoon.
On Tuesday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that a man had been apprehended after stealing two vehicles in the Farley area. On Wednesday, the Paducah Police Department provided more information on the incident.
At 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported vehicle theft at a restaurant in the 3200 block of Irvin Cobb Drive. Witnesses told officers a thin white man with a beard got into a white 2005 Dodge Dakota and drove off. Surveillance video from the restaurant showed a clear picture of the man, who was wearing black shirt, cut-up blue jeans and a black hat.
An officer with the Paducah Police Department was still gathering information when an employee of a car dealership on the 2100 block of Irvin Cobb Drive called to report a silver 2008 Ford Mustang had been stolen from the lot.
The employee described the suspect as a thin, white man wearing a black hat, The man pulled into the lot in the stolen Dodge Dakota and pulled off in the Mustang, which was waiting to be pulled into the garage for detailing.
As officers gathered information regarding the Mustang, 911 received a call that someone was attempting to steal a car from a business in the 4000 block of Clark’s River Road.
Paducah Police officers and deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded, and located the stolen Mustang at the dead end of Georgia Street.
Paducah police K9 and his handler conducted a track from the recovered Mustang into a farm field where they spotted Hansen. Officers chased Hansen through the field and into a thick brushy area along the bank of Clark’s River. He was apprehended there and arrested.
Officers recognized Hansen as the man shown on video stealing the Dodge
Dakota, and said he matched the description of the man who stole the Ford
Mustang.
Hansen, a Paducah native, has been charged with two counts of felony theft by unlawful taking and second-degree fleeing and evading police. He was booked at the McCracken County Regional, and released on his own recognizance less than three hours later.