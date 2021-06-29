MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — What caused Sunday's deadly car crash on Interstate 24? Paducah police hope to find an answer through their investigation into the incident, where a 4-year-old girl died. It's an incident no one wants to see.
"Nobody wants to respond to a collision like that. That's impactful for the first responders that are there as well," Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said.
Laird said police comb over several angles in this type of investigation.
"You look at the different levels of negligence. Was there intent with what the person was doing? Was their conduct wanton? And those are terms that are utilized in the Kentucky revised statutes," Laird said.
If police find the crash could have criminal implications, they'll give their evidence to the McCracken County Commonwealths' Attorneys' Office. Assistant McCracken County Commonwealth's Attorney Jamey Mills said the charges could be severe if it goes down that road.
"When you're talking about motor vehicle incidents, you can be charged with all manner of homicide going up to murder, depending on the circumstances," Mills said.
If that happens, the victims' families will have help.
"Our office is obligated legally, and because it's the right thing to do, to assist the family by reaching out to them and informing them of any court dates, informing them of court proceedings, letting them now how the case is progressing, and to listen to their concerns," Mills said. "And that's important."
There's no timetable for how long the investigation into the crash will take. Laird says it's also too early to know if criminal charges will be filed in Sunday's crash. Paducah Police Department investigators feel construction on I-24 near exit 3 did contribute to that incident.