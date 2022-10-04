PADUCAH — Paducah police are say they're investigating an early-morning stabbing death that occurred in a residential neighborhood near the Paducah Tilghman softball field.
According to a Tuesday release from the Paducah Police Department, officers were called to the scene of a stabbing at the intersection of Seitz and Mississippi Streets around 4:45 a.m.
There, detectives found a man lying dead in the street with multiple stab wounds.
Police say they have a suspect in custody. They are asking anyone with information on this incident to report it to the police department at (270) 444-8550.
Anonymous tips can be left through West KY Crime Stoppers by texting "WKY" and your tip to 847411 or by downloading the WKY Crime Stoppers app through the Apple or Google Play store. Tipsters can also fill out an online form here.
Police say information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.