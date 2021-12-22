PADUCAH – The Paducah Police Department are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on North 8th Street Monday night.
At 7:42 p.m. a resident called Paducah police. According to Paducah police, she said she heard several shots at the rear of her apartment.
Upon arriving, officers located 14 bullet holes in the back wall, door and window of the apartment. Paducah police said three of the shots went inside the apartment.
In total, 18 shell casings were found outside the building. Six people were inside the apartment, but no one was injured.
According to Paducah police, surveillance video shows two people firing shots at the building, then running toward Boyd Street.
Anyone with information about the information should call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.