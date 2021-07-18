Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flood Warning for... McCracken County in western Kentucky... * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 1225 PM CDT, Emergency management reported ongoing flooding and roadway closures throughout Paducah and much of McCracken County. Any additional heavy rain in the warned area will only aggravate ongoing flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Paducah, Lone Oak, Reidland, West Paducah and Barkley Regional Airport. Additional localized heavy rain is expected in the warned area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&